PARIS, Sept 5 French holiday group Club Med said summer bookings were down 5.4 percent year-on-year, hit by a sharp decline in Europe and Africa and by resort closures, adding that its 2014 outlook was below that set out last October.

The company, at the centre of a long-running takeover saga, reiterated that operating income from its holiday villages for the summer would be below that for the same period in 2013.

Over the last eight weeks, bookings are down 10.7 percent, impacted by a 14.9 percent drop in Europe-Africa, Club Med said, adding that nevertheless overall bookings were encouraging for the coming winter season thanks to early booking.

Club Med said revenue in the three months to July 31 fell 4 percent at constant exchange rates to 302 million euros ($391 million), while sales from its holiday villages fell 4.9 percent to 321 million.

The company said it reduced capacity by 4.6 percent worldwide during those same three months, including the exit, temporary closure or non-reopening of holiday villages in Egypt, Tunisia and Turkey. Capacity rose in China.

Club Med had been the object of a takeover offer from French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International since last year, but the alliance withdrew their bid last month, apparently leaving the way clear for a higher bid by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi.

The Bonomi offer of 21 euros a share via his Global Resorts holding company values Club Med at 790 million euros.

Bonomi's bid remains open until Sept. 19, but under French takeover rules a rival offer could be made up until five working days before that date. After dropping their 17.50 euro-a-share bid, Ardian and Fosun said they continued to act in concert.

The board of Club Med said in July that it unanimously considered Bonomi's offer to be in shareholders' interests. Bonomi had by then already built a stake of nearly 11 percent.

Club Med competes with hoteliers including Intercontinental and Accor, as well as tour operators such as TUI Travel and Thomas Cook, and a recent drive to reinvent itself as an upmarket operator has been stifled by an economic downturn in Europe.