Sept 20 Shares of private equity-owned golf club
operator ClubCorp Holdings Inc rose 10 percent in their
market debut, a day after the company priced its initial public
offering below the expected range.
ClubCorp's offering of 18 million shares was priced at $14
per share, well below the $16-$18 expected by the company.
The Texas-based company raised $252 million through the
offering.
ClubCorp, the largest owner and operator of private golf and
country clubs in the United states, was taken private by KSL
Capital in a $1.8 billion deal in October 2006.
The stock opened at $15.25 on the New York Stock Exchange at
around 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday and rose as much as 10 percent,
valuing the company at about $950 million.
ClubCorp sold 13.2 million shares in the offering, while KSL
Capital sold the remaining 4.8 million.
KSL Capital will own about 60 percent of ClubCorp if the
underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option.
ClubCorp, founded in 1957 with one country club in Dallas,
has a portfolio of 152 owned and operated clubs with over
360,000 members, according to the company's IPO filing.