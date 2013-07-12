July 12 Golf and country clubs operator ClubCorp
Holdings filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million
in an initial public offering of its shares.
The Dallas-based company, which owns and operates a network
of more than 150 golf and country clubs, business clubs, sports
clubs and alumni clubs, did not disclose the number of shares it
plans to sell or their expected price range.
The company has applied to list its shares on the New York
Stock Exchange but is yet to finalize a ticker symbol. ()
ClubCorp, founded in 1957 with a country club in Dallas, was
bought by affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, a private equity
firm specializing in travel and leisure businesses.
KSL will continue to own a majority of the voting power,
post IPO.
ClubCorp, which derives three quarters of its revenue from
golf and country clubs, posted a loss of $27.3 million on
revenue of $535.3 million in 2012.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Jefferies and Citigroup Global Markets
are underwriting the offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.