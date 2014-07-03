UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
PARIS, July 3 Club Mediterranee said on Thursday the board of directors has named independent advisors on the back of a bidding war for control of the French resort operator.
Associes en Finance was chosen as an independent expert and Roland Berger as strategic advisor.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts