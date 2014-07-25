UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, July 25 Club Mediterranee said on Friday its board of directors had decided to recommend that shareholders back a 790 million euro takeover offer for the holidays group from Italian financier and top shareholder Andrea Bonomi.
"The board unanimously considers that the offer is in keeping with shareholders' ... interests and recommends those who are looking to receive cash immediately to offer their shares," the board said in a statement.
However, the board added that in light of "contradicting" statements published in the press, the board could not "unreservedly" confirm that the offer is in the company's interest. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Leigh Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources