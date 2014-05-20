PARIS May 20 Club Mediterranee's new top shareholder, Strategic Holdings, plans to continue to buy shares in the French holiday group but does not want to control the company or force a change in its strategy, according to a regulatory filing.

The fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi is considering asking for representation on the board of Club Med, however, Strategic Holdings said in a letter sent to the AMF watchdog published on Tuesday.

Strategic Holdings, which on Monday raised its stake in Club Med above 10 percent, has agreed a three-year credit facility enabling it to buy additional shares worth 60 million euros ($82 million), according to the filing. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)