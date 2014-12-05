UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 Club Med
* Italian tycoon andrea bonomi raises offer for club med to 24 euros per share
* Italian tycoon andrea bonomi says no change to other terms of offer
* Shares will resume trade at 1530 paris time - amf
* Fosun has until dec 19 to make counter offer - amf Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources