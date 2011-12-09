PARIS Dec 9 French holiday operator Club
Med posted a sharp rise in profits for fiscal year
2010-11 as its high-end positioning helped it weather tough
economic times, but it said winter-season bookings had recently
slowed in Europe.
Club Med also further reduced net debt thanks to positive
cash flow generation for the second year in a row.
Club Med operates 75 resorts in 40 countries, ranging from
Caribbean beach villages to Alpine ski locations.
Earlier this month, Europe's biggest travel firm TUI Travel
reported a better-than-expected full-year profit, boosted
by strong online sales and demand for exclusive resorts and
offering a stark contrast to struggling rival Thomas Cook
.
As of Dec. 3, total winter-season bookings at Club Med were
up 3.8 percent, but they dropped 4.2 percent in the last eight
weeks, the company said.
Bookings in Europe were down 8 percent in the period, a
situation Club Med also linked to unfavourable comparisons with
the same period last year.
The group, which has recast itself as an upmarket holiday
group, swung back to a net profit of 2 million euros for the
financial year ended on Oct. 31, 20101 from a 14 million euro
loss the previous year.
Club Med said the operating income of its holiday villages
rose 48 percent to 61 million euros as revenue grew 6.3 percent
to 1.461 billion euros.
The closely-watched metric operating income of its holiday
villages before depreciation, amortisation and provisions rose
to 8.9 percent of sales from 8 percent the previous year and
should exceed 9 percent at end-2012, the statement said.
Net debt fell to 165 million euros from 197 million as Club
Med generated free cash flow of 38 million euros.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)