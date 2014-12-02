PARIS Dec 2 A new counter-bid from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi would be harmful to Club Mediterranee as it would require "massive cost cuts" in the holiday group to make the investment profitable, Club Med's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Chinese investment group Fosun sweetened its offer for Club Med at the last minute on Monday, out-bidding Bonomi once again in France's longest-running takeover battle.

Fosun's 23.50 euros per share offer is 0.50 euro higher than Bonomi's and values the all-inclusive holiday pioneer at 897 million euros ($1.12 billion). Bonomi now has until 1700 GMT on Dec. 17 to make a potential counter-offer.

The takeover saga began in May 2013 and the uncertainty is not helping Club Med's business, already battling a weak European economy, Club Med CEO Henri Giscard d'Estaing told radio station BFM Business.

He defended Fosun's bid, which the board unanimously recommended last month. He argued it was a long-term project focused on developing the brand in China, and dismissed Bonomi's project as short term and financial.

Asked if a new counterbid from Bonomi, who is working with private equity firm KKR, would be dangerous for the company, d'Estaing said: "Yes. Given the price that has been reached, without having the capacity to create synergies and thinking short term like investors like KKR, it's obvious it would be dangerous for the company."

"Because the only way in the short run to make the investment profitable would be to have massive cost cuts and massive asset sales," he said.

($1 = 0.8029 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Mark Potter)