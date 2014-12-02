PARIS Dec 2 A new counter-bid from Italian
tycoon Andrea Bonomi would be harmful to Club Mediterranee
as it would require "massive cost cuts" in the holiday
group to make the investment profitable, Club Med's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Chinese investment group Fosun sweetened its offer
for Club Med at the last minute on Monday, out-bidding Bonomi
once again in France's longest-running takeover battle.
Fosun's 23.50 euros per share offer is 0.50 euro higher than
Bonomi's and values the all-inclusive holiday pioneer at 897
million euros ($1.12 billion). Bonomi now has until 1700 GMT on
Dec. 17 to make a potential counter-offer.
The takeover saga began in May 2013 and the uncertainty is
not helping Club Med's business, already battling a weak
European economy, Club Med CEO Henri Giscard d'Estaing told
radio station BFM Business.
He defended Fosun's bid, which the board unanimously
recommended last month. He argued it was a long-term project
focused on developing the brand in China, and dismissed Bonomi's
project as short term and financial.
Asked if a new counterbid from Bonomi, who is working with
private equity firm KKR, would be dangerous for the
company, d'Estaing said: "Yes. Given the price that has been
reached, without having the capacity to create synergies and
thinking short term like investors like KKR, it's obvious it
would be dangerous for the company."
"Because the only way in the short run to make the
investment profitable would be to have massive cost cuts and
massive asset sales," he said.
($1 = 0.8029 euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Mark Potter)