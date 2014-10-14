PARIS Oct 14 The French AMF market regulator said on Tuesday that it had cleared an improved bid by Chinese conglomerate Fosun for holiday group Club Mediterranee .

The regulator said in a statement that it would provide a timetable for the offer at a later date.

Fosun's Gaillon Invest II vehicle offered 22 euros a share for Club Med last month, outbidding a 21 euro offer from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi and valuing the French resort operator at 839 million euros ($1.06 billion).

Bonomi subsequently wrote to directors of Club Med asking for updated financial information, and his Global Resorts business said it was considering its options.

Last week, Club Med's board unanimously recommended that its shareholders accept the latest Fosun offer and called for a swift conclusion to the takeover saga that started in May 2013, saying it was complicating the running of the business. (1 US dollar = 0.7896 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)