PARIS Dec 19 A consortium led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun said it raised its offer for French holiday group Club Mediterranee to 24.60 euros per share, outbidding Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi in France's longest-running takeover battle.

The new offer is 0.60 euros a share higher than Bonomi's 24 euro offer and values Club Med at 939 million euros, Fosun's Gaillon Invest II investment vehicle said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)