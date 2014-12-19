UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 19 A consortium led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun said it raised its offer for French holiday group Club Mediterranee to 24.60 euros per share, outbidding Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi in France's longest-running takeover battle.
The new offer is 0.60 euros a share higher than Bonomi's 24 euro offer and values Club Med at 939 million euros, Fosun's Gaillon Invest II investment vehicle said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources