PARIS May 27 France's AMF financial regulator gave Investindustrial Development, a fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, until the end of June to make an offer for holiday company Club Mediterrannee.

Should it choose not to submit a bid for Club Med by 1600 GMT on June 30, Investindustrial would be barred from making an offer for a period of six months, the AMF said on its website on Tuesday.

Investindustrial said on Monday that it could make a counterbid for Club Med, which is already subject to an offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun and French private equity firm Ardian.

The AMF added that it was extending the existing bid, which had already been extended until June 6, until an unspecified later date.

