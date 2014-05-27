UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Investindustrial has until June 30 to make Club Med bid - AMF
* Closing date for current offer for Club Med extended - AMF
* Gaillon Invest has ruled out making higher bid for Club Med (recasts with AMF deadline statement, closing shares)
PARIS, May 27 France's financial regulator has given Investindustrial Development, a fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, until the end of June to launch a counter-bid for Club Mediterranee.
It also extended again, until an unspecified date, the deadline for Club Med shareholders to decide whether to accept a long-delayed 557 million euro ($758 million) offer by Chinese conglomerate Fosun and French private equity firm Ardian. The deadline had already previously been extended until June 6.
Should Investindustrial choose not to submit a bid for Club Med by 1600 GMT on June 30, it would be barred from making an offer for a period of six months, the regulator - the AMF - said on its website on Tuesday.
Funds led by Bonomi said on Monday they could make a counter-bid for Club Med, saying they would first need access to the French holiday group's books before making a decision.
Gaillon Invest, the investment vehicle behind the Ardian-Fosun bid, said earlier on Tuesday it did not plan to raise its takeover offer for Club Med despite a possible higher rival bid.
"Gaillon Invest has no intention of raising its offer above the 17.50 euro price, which represents a good price given what they know about the company and the market," a Gaillon spokeswoman said.
The AMF had asked for clarity on the funds' intentions towards Club Med after one of them, Strategic Holdings, became Club Med's top shareholder with a stake of more than 10 percent earlier this month.
Shares in the holiday group were still trading above the existing offer price on Tuesday, closing near a fresh five-year high of 19.60 euros.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources