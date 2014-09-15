(Updates with details)

PARIS, Sept 15 Club Mediterranee's board of directors said on Monday it "welcomes positively" a new, higher 22 euro-a-share takeover offer for the holiday group led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

The board said it had appointed an independent expert, and would meet again and provide its view on the offer once the expert had filed a report on the proposal.

"The board welcomes positively at this stage this proposed tender offer which combines value creation for the shareholder and the willingness to pursue and reinforce, with additional investments, the current strategy of Club Mediterranee," the board said in a statement.

On Friday, Fosun offered 22 euros a share for Club Med, outbidding a 21 euro offer from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, and valuing the French resort operator group at 839 million euros ($1.08 billion).

Through a vehicle called Gaillon Invest II, the offer supersedes a lower bid Fosun made over a year ago through a holding called Gaillon Invest.

Gaillon Invest II still includes Fosun's original French private equity partner Ardian, but this time Ardian is taking a back seat role and has sold its Club Med stake of about 8 percent to Fosun, giving the Chinese conglomerate 18 percent of Club Med as of Friday. Bonomi holds 10 percent.

Shares in Club Med, which were suspended ahead of Friday's announcement and resumed trading on Monday, rose 5.4 percent on investor hopes of a bidding war. (1 US dollar = 0.7733 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and Michael Urquhart)