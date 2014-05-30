PARIS May 30 British fund Polygon Global Partners LLP has acquired a 5.62 percent stake in French tourism group Club Mediterranee, French regulator AMF said in a statement on Friday.

Gaillon Invest, the investment vehicle of French fund Ardian and Chinese group Fosun, has made a takeover offer for Club Med. The AMF has given Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi until the end of June to launch a counter bid. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jane Baird)