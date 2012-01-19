(Adds detail, shares)
LONDON Jan 19 British mining company
Cluff Gold said it had found significant sulphide
deposits at its Yaoure project, which is likely to result in an
upgrade in resources at the Ivory Coast mine.
The dual-listed company, which has major developments in
West Africa, said the drill gave it confidence that the existing
Yaoure indicated resources of 123,000 ounces would be increased
in 2012.
"Following the company's decision to re-evaluate the Yaoure
project in 2011, we are extremely pleased to be able to report
such strong sulphide mineralisation from the initial 1,967m
diamond drilling programme," said Cluff Gold Chief Executive
Peter Spivey in a statement on Thursday.
Spivey said Cluff had approved a $6.6 million
budget for an "aggressive" drilling exploration programme in
2012.
"We remain confident in the project's ability to deliver
considerable value for our shareholders and we look forward to
updating the market on progress made during the course of 2012,"
Spivey said.
Cluff's shares rose 5.9 percent to 85 pence in early trade
on Thursday, valuing the firm at around 111 million pounds ($171
million).
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
