Jan 6 Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L:

* Clydesdale Bank CEO announces his decision to stand down

* David Thorburn joined Clydesdale Bank in 1993, was appointed to the executive leadership team in 2002, and became CEO of the UK bank in 2011