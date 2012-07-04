ABIDJAN, July 4 French group CMA-CGM, the
world's third largest container shipper, plans to bid and invest
between 200 million to 250 million euros ($312.75 million) to
develop and manage a second container terminal at the Abidjan
port, the company's director general said on Tuesday.
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa-producing nation and
gateway port to several landlocked west African nations, plans
to triple the capacity of its main port at the commercial hub of
Abidjan to 2.3 million units by 2016.
Rodolphe Saade, CMA-CGM's director general, spoke to
reporters after meeting with the president of Ivory Coast,
Alassane Ouattara.
"My visit... is about the tender Ivory Coast has decided to
launch. I met with the president to make known the interest of
CMA-CGM to participate in the tender for the second container
terminal of the Abidjan port," Saade told a press conference.
"The amount we are looking at is between 200 and 250 million
euros to develop the container terminal," he said.
The current 800,000 units terminal at Abidjan is managed by
France's Bollore Group.
Saade said CMA-CGM aims to be a market leader in Africa, and
it will continue to look at other parts of west Africa for
growth, although the continent's fast development is attracting
all shipping companies, making for tough competition.
"The growth of maritime transport in Africa today is between
8 and 10 percent annually, which is still strong growth driven
mostly by imports," Saade said.
Sie Hien, CEO of the Port of Abidjan, told Reuters on
Wednesday that about 20 shipping companies, including AP Moller
and MSC, have already submitted bids.
The tenders will be opened on July 18, he said.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
