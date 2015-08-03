BRIEF-P10 Industries files for reorganization under Chapter 11
* P10 Industries Inc.,formerly Active Power Inc., files for reorganization under Chapter 11, announces new investor, while preserving shareholder value
PARIS/LONDON Aug 3 The world's third-largest container shipping group, France's CMA CGM, said on Monday it would resume operations to Iran following the deal between Tehran and world powers over the Middle Eastern country's nuclear programme.
"Following the recent positive developments involving Iran and the P5+1 Group - comprising the U.S., China, France, the UK, Germany and Russia - and with the conclusion of the joint comprehensive plan of action, CMA CGM Group has decided to resume service to Iran starting (at the) beginning August 2015," it said in an email. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Jonathan Saul; Editing by Pravin Char)
* CN to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program