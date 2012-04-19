BRUSSELS, April 19 Belgian shipping group CMB
reported a drop in first quarter turnover and operating
profit due to depressed freight rates and said the market for
larger Capesize vessels in particular remained weak.
CMB said in a statement that the market had not yet
recovered from the weakness of early in the year despite
increased scrapping and healthy demand, mainly from China.
"However, Bocimar believes that, provided scrapping and
'slow steaming' continues and newbuilding deliveries are
delayed, it is possible that the medium term market could well
strengthen and attain a new equilibrium," it said.
"The Handysize market - with a completely different age
profile - is much more stable and less susceptible to
volatility," it added.
CMB's shipping division Bocimar has been less affected by
spot rates because its fleet is largely covered for up-coming
periods. However, it is becoming increasingly exposed to spot
markets.
CMB, which is reporting in dollars from this year, said
turnover fell 2.5 percent to $150.7 million and EBIT (earnings
before interest and tax) by 39 percent to $17.7 million.
However, net profit leapt to $71.6 million from $4.8 million
a year earlier, when CMB booked a loss on its holding of U.S.
dollars.
This year, CMB also benefited from a capital gain of $24.1
million on the sale of 5.2 million shares in Australian miner
Fortescue Metals Group and a gain of $41.5 million from
the sale of shares in British peer Clarksons.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)