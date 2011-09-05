BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
HONG KONG, Sept 5 China Merchants Bank , a leading retail bank in the mainland, said on Monday the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) had approved its rights issue plan for its Hong Kong listing.
The company said the SASAC has also approved the proposed cash subscription of their rights issue by China Merchants Group Ltd, China Communications Construction Group Co Ltd, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Co, and China Shipping (Group) Co.
But the bank still has to seek the approval of other regulatory authorities, including both the mainland's top banking and securities regulatory bodies and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The bank said it will announce more details when they are made available. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni