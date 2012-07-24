LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Europe (CREFC) has published its proposals for "CMBS 2.0" - a set of principals to represent best practice in the industry and to move beyond the troubles that have dogged some pre-crisis deals.

While the primary market for classic large loan European CMBS since the crisis has consisted of just two deals - Deutsche Bank's Chiswick Park and Merry Hill transactions - the CREFC wants to put these principles in place for the medium term, expecting that the capital markets will have to fill in some of the funding gap for real estate finance.

The five areas the principles cover are: disclosure, revenue extraction, investor discussion, servicing and transaction counterparties, and transaction structural features. Within each area, the principles details what transaction documents should include.

The "CMBS 2.0" guidelines are not supposed to be a certification scheme, like the PCS label which has been proposed for granular asset classes, and the CREFC are not expecting regulatory change on the back of the principles. Instead, the document is supposed to give transaction parties a starting point for what they can expect.

The section on revenue extraction, which deals particularly with Class X notes, has been most controversial. Arranging banks typically look for ways to capture excess spread in a transaction up front, including structuring interest only or Class X notes. However, ordinary noteholders have been caught out in legacy deals when cash continues to flow to the Class X ahead of the investor notes.

Investment banks have argued that they need such features in order to make it worthwhile structuring deals, so the CREFC has confined itself to limiting abuses - switching off or capping payments to Class X if loans need restructuring, and disclosing the full terms of the X tranche.

Other main points include a noteholder forum and noteholder identification mechanisms, and much greater clarity on servicing standards, including replacement rights. The proposed principles also deal with trustees, with the aim of discouraging trustees from seeking extra indemnities before taking action.

In general, the principles provide that transaction scenario planning should be clear and widely available - noteholders should be able to work out straightforwardly, from publically available documents, where cashflows go in which situation, and how any insolvencies or enforcements might play out.

Market participants are being asked for their responses to the draft documents by September 18. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)