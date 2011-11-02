LONDON Nov 2 Nearly two-thirds of securitised European property loans maturing in 2012 may fail to repay, potentially sparking more refinancings, restructurings and special servicing situations, Standard & Poor's said.

S&P said 183 securitised European property loans, worth a total of 17.1 billion euros ($23.4 billion), were due to mature between Oct. 1, 2011, and end-2012, and 108 of these had loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of more than 70 percent.

"We believe that it is reasonable to conclude that borrowers may struggle to repay nearly two-thirds of the loans that are scheduled to mature in this period," S&P analysts said in their summary of European CMBS for October.

"By the same token, we consider repayment prospects are brighter for the remaining 75 loans that have LTV ratios of 70 percent or less," the analysts said.

Their forward-looking research was based on securitised loans that matured between January and September 2011.

"Based on these findings, we consider that a 70 percent LTV ratio is a reasonable general benchmark, below which we believe borrowers are more likely to repay their loans," S&P said.

CMBS are bonds backed by commercial property loans, which are held in a tax-efficient trust. LTVs are a key property sector ratio that measures a loan against the value of the property secured against it.

S&P surveillance credit analyst Judith O'Driscoll said it was likely securitised loans that failed to repay on maturity in 2012 would be refinanced, restructured, extended, put in standstill, or placed in special servicing.

The administration of defaulted loans is ultimately placed with special servicers who can work with the involved parties to find solutions.

"That's what we've seen for the last year and a half," O'Driscoll told Reuters. "There could well be a further round of extensions ahead of us, which has been the pattern," she said, noting these would agreed on a case-by-case basis.

"There is a period of time between the loan and the note (bond) maturity to allow for special servicers to work out the loan, whether that's in negotiation with the existing borrower, or by enforcing the loan and selling the assets," she said.

S&P said the 108 loans maturing by end-2012 with LTVs of greater than 70 percent had a total balance of 10.5 billion euros, while the other 75, with LTVs of less than 70 percent, had a total balance of 6.6 billion euros.

The ratings agency also said the number of CMBS it rated stood at 609 at end-September, and that of these there was 37.7 billion pounds ($60.1 billion) worth denominated in sterling, and 46.8 billion euros worth denominated in euros.

"Until 2015, most (securitised) loan maturities will occur in the UK or Germany," S&P said. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)