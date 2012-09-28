LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - With a 300bp blended cost for the 63.6% LTV deal, Deutsche Bank's third post-crisis CMBS, Florentia Ltd, still looks costly for the sponsor Vitus compared with direct bank lending.

Analysis from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays suggests that the new deal is also costly from the investor side - 184bp for the five-year Florentia, against the 195bp discount margin for the 2.7-year WAL seniors in GRAND, the giant Deutsche Annington German multifamily CMBS.

With such a gap between buyers and sellers, the European CMBS market may have a long way to go before it becomes a viable mainstream CRE funding source, despite the three post-crisis deals executed by Deutsche.

Vitus, a consortium owned by Aviva, Blackstone, Round Hill Capital and Deutsche Bank itself, may have wished to keep the freedom associated with bond market execution. Florentia replaces Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3), so the sponsor has spent the past seven years with securitised debt in its capital structure.

The volume of the required financing also points towards the capital markets - Florentia raised EUR750m for five years, which is likely to have needed several banks on board to execute as direct lending. The sponsor also has minority senior debt.

BofA Merrill Lynch's note on Florentia highlighted another reason why Vitus opted for CMBS - prevailing rates for German multifamily direct lending, as illustrated by the BauBeCon refinancing at 225bp for seven years, have been pushed down by pressure on state-supported German banks to lend at lower rates to German-owned entities. For non-German entities, these prices may not have been available.

Deutsche was sole lead arranger and bookrunner on the deal, which was structured as an agency transaction - it did not have to work as an arbitrage between a Deutsche balance sheet loan and the capital markets, but was issued directly to the market with Deutsche handling structuring and placement.

Classes A to E were fully placed with a small group of investors, and securitise the whole senior loan, while the unrated Classes F and G are secured on the A1 junior loan. Vitus will retain the EUR44m Class G as its Article 122a risk retention, while the EUR88.7m Class F will be held by Bremische GP, the guarantor of the Bremische borrower.

Below the CMBS debt is an A2 junior loan. There is also outstanding mezzanine debt, expected to total EUR151.6m at closing. (Reporting by Owen Sanderson)