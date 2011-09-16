* CMC ousted board chairman on alleged conflict of interest

* CMA says investigating fraud claims

* Share price expected to fall on resumption of trade (Adds regulator comments)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Sept 16 Shares in Kenyan car retailer CMC Holdings have been suspended from trading for seven days following fraud claims involving its former chairman, regulator Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday.

CMC's board ousted Peter Muthoka from the chairman's seat last week, alleging conflict of interest because he serves as chairman and chief executive of Andy Forwarders Ltd, a logistics firm that holds the biggest supply contract with CMC.

CMC Chief Executive William Lay further accused Andy Forwarders of overcharging by between 1.5-2 billion shillings ($15.8-$21 million) over a five-year period, adding it would seek a refund.

"The seven-day suspension is expected to ensure investor confidence in capital markets is sustained, give CMC Holdings' directors an opportunity to resolve the issues, and facilitate investigations by CMA of (the) allegations," CMA Chief Executive Stella Kilonzo said in a statement.

The saga evokes memories of corruption and fraud that led to the collapse of two brokerages in 2007 and 2008. Their demise later triggered apathy among retail investors, thousands of whom lost their investments.

Authorities have since moved to clean up the market through strengthening of regulatory guidelines for market participants, among other initiatives.

CMA said on Thursday it was investigating the claims.

Andy Forwarders denied the allegations in a statement published in newspapers, and said it may take legal action against CMC.

The car retailer's shares were up 4.65 percent at 13.50 shillings at 0749 GMT, moments before they were suspended.

"Its share price performance will depend on how the case is arbitrated, but we may see them go a bit lower when they resume trading," said Ronald Lugalia, a trader at Drummond Investment Bank.

CMC, which has exclusive distribution contracts for brands such as Land Rover and Ford in the local and regional markets, posted a 0.7 percent drop to 187.6 million shillings for its first half to March.

($1 = 94.750 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and David Hulmes)