LONDON May 28 Financial spreadbetting firm CMC
Markets should announce details of a planned stock market
offering within about two weeks and should float next year, the
company's chief executive and main shareholder Peter Cruddas
said on Thursday.
Talking about the planned offering after the company
announced a rise in its underlying profits before tax for the
past year of 61 per cent to 51.9 million pounds, Cruddas
declined to discuss the likely size of the flotation.
Financial media have speculated the initial public offering
(IPO) would value the company at around 1 billion pounds ($1.54
billion).
($1 = 0.6515 pounds)
(Reporting By Patrick Graham; editing by Freya Berry and Pamela
Barbaglia)