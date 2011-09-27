NAIROBI, Sept 27 Kenya's Capital Markets
Authority extended the suspension of trading in shares of car
retailer CMC Holdings for a further 90 days on Tuesday,
following fraud claims involving its former chairman.
The CMA first suspended trading on Sept. 16 for seven days
after the company's board ousted chairman Peter Muthoka,
alleging conflict of interest because he serves as chairman and
chief executive of Andy Forwarders Ltd, a logistics firm that
holds the biggest supply contract with CMC.
"The extended suspension period is expected to facilitate
ongoing investigations by CMA of allegations relating to CMC
Holdings' conduct of its affairs within the mandate of CMA and
to sustain investor confidence," CMA chief executive Stella
Kilonzo said.
CMC chief executive William Lay said Andy Forwarders had
overcharged by 1.5-2.0 billion shillings ($15-$20 million) over
a five-year period and he would seek a refund.
Andy Forwarders has denied the allegations and said it may
take legal action against CMC, which has exclusive distribution
contracts for brands such as Land Rover and Ford in the local
and regional markets.
In 2007 and 2008 two brokerages collapsed over corruption
and fraud charges. Authorities have since moved to clean up the
market through stricter regulatory guidelines for market
participants.
($1 = 102.100 Kenyan shillings)
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Dan Lalor)