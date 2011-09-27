NAIROBI, Sept 27 Kenya's Capital Markets Authority extended the suspension of trading in shares of car retailer CMC Holdings for a further 90 days on Tuesday, following fraud claims involving its former chairman.

The CMA first suspended trading on Sept. 16 for seven days after the company's board ousted chairman Peter Muthoka, alleging conflict of interest because he serves as chairman and chief executive of Andy Forwarders Ltd, a logistics firm that holds the biggest supply contract with CMC.

"The extended suspension period is expected to facilitate ongoing investigations by CMA of allegations relating to CMC Holdings' conduct of its affairs within the mandate of CMA and to sustain investor confidence," CMA chief executive Stella Kilonzo said.

CMC chief executive William Lay said Andy Forwarders had overcharged by 1.5-2.0 billion shillings ($15-$20 million) over a five-year period and he would seek a refund.

Andy Forwarders has denied the allegations and said it may take legal action against CMC, which has exclusive distribution contracts for brands such as Land Rover and Ford in the local and regional markets.

In 2007 and 2008 two brokerages collapsed over corruption and fraud charges. Authorities have since moved to clean up the market through stricter regulatory guidelines for market participants. ($1 = 102.100 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Dan Lalor)