LONDON Jan 13 Online trading company CMC Markets will float 25 percent of the company in a share sale that will leave Chief Executive Peter Cruddas with a just over 60 percent controlling stake in the company, Cruddas told Reuters on Wednesday.

CMC, which had said previously it might float this year, formally announced its attention to offer shares on Wednesday.

A source close to the company said the launch on the London Stock Exchange was likely to take place in early February after a roadshow to firm up investor appetite for the sale.

"There has been plenty of interest from investors already," the source said.

The company's first-half results and market valuation of peer IG suggest a value for CMC of roughly 750 million pounds and therefore an initial public offering worth around 200 million pounds.

Cruddas said Goldman Sachs would be selling shares pro-rata to its 10 percent share in the company. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Jason Neely)