March 6 CME Group Inc would be open to
making a large acquisition if doing so would generate better
returns, the exchange operator's chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
"We have all the right pieces in place we feel ... We don't
feel compelled to go out and do any particular M&A deal," James
Parisi said. But, he added: "If a great opportunity were to
arise where we can create shareholder value through some type of
M&A opportunity, we will certainty take a look at it."
The comments may keep alive speculation that CME is looking
more seriously at potential acquisitions, after years when
executives signaled they were uninterested in such deals.