March 6 CME Group Inc would be open to
making a large acquisition should the right target emerge, a top
executive said on Wednesday in the latest sign that the company
may reverse its longstanding public indifference to mergers and
acquisitions.
"We have all the right pieces in place we feel ... We don't
feel compelled to go out and do any particular M&A deal," CME
Chief Financial Officer James Parisi said. But, he added: "If a
great opportunity were to arise where we can create shareholder
value through some type of M&A opportunity, we will certainty
take a look at it."
The comments keep alive speculation that CME is looking more
seriously at potential acquisitions under Chief Executive
Phupinder Gill, after years when his predecessor signaled he was
uninterested in such deals.
Gill, who took the reins of the Chicago-based company in
May, has sought to give the company a bigger international
profile as it seeks new revenue from non-U.S. sources.
Although Gill, who was in Kuala Lumpur this week attending a
palm oil conference, has not addressed the subject of M&A
recently, CME Excutive Chairman Terrence Duffy last week said
that whether the company would pursue a new acquisition is yet
to be decided.
Company officials, including Gill, had previously said they
see no new large acquisition opportunities in the immediate
future.
Bloomberg reported last week that CME approached rival
Deutsche Boerse AG in December and again in January
about possible merger talks. [ID: L6N0BP9PM]
Deutsche Boerse said the companies were not in talks. While
Parisi declined to comment directly on the report, his comments
on Wednesday appeared calculated to keep the door to new
acquisitions open.
Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange Inc, which
competes with CME, late last year may have set off another round
of consolidation of the industry when it agreed to buy NYSE
Euronext for $8.2 billion.
CME has not done a large M&A deal since 2008, when it
acquired the New York Mercantile Exchange. A year earlier it
bought the Chicago Board of Trade.