LONDON, March 30 CME Group's new aluminium European premium duty-paid futures contracts traded for the first time last week, the exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.

A total of 96 contracts or 2,400 tonnes were traded on March 24 after being launched earlier in the week.

The contracts financially settled against the Metal Bulletin assessment of duty-paid aluminium spot price transactions in Europe. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans)