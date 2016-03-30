BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
LONDON, March 30 CME Group's new aluminium European premium duty-paid futures contracts traded for the first time last week, the exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.
A total of 96 contracts or 2,400 tonnes were traded on March 24 after being launched earlier in the week.
The contracts financially settled against the Metal Bulletin assessment of duty-paid aluminium spot price transactions in Europe. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans)
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.