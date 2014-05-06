NEW YORK May 6 CME Group Inc's new U.S. aluminum futures contract debuted on Tuesday with just 56 lots of metal changing hands as the Chicago-based exchange launched its audacious bid to challenge the London Metal Exchange's $51 billion market.

Some 40 lots, equivalent to 1,000 tonnes of metal and the vast majority of the daily total, changed hands in July, with seven contracts trading in August, four in September and five as far ahead as December.

While tiny compared with the CME's COMEX copper contract and the London exchange, it was healthier than many traders had expected given the stiff competition from the LME's entrenched benchmark.

Daily turnover in the LME's aluminum contract, its biggest by turnover and open interest, averaged around 250,000 lots last month, equal to 6.3 million tonnes of metal.

Emboldened by a years-long crisis over the London exchange's warehousing policy, the Chicago-based exchange has rushed to move onto the LME's turf.

"It opened stronger than everyone thought," said a veteran physical trader, who was still using the LME but watching the first day of CME trading.

"People are so sick of the LME, there's a will to make it work. At the end of the day it's about liquidity though."

End users such as MillerCoors LLC who use the metal for aluminum cans are angry at the LME's handling of its warehousing policy, which critics say has led to inflated physical prices and long wait times to take delivery of metal.

"We've had orders from customers and will participate (in the Chicago contract) to the extent that our customers need it," Mike Turek, senior metals director at brokerage Newedge in New York, told Reuters.

"Whether this will prove to be the magic panacea to the problems that plague the industry remains to be seen. Everyone's taking a wait-and-see attitude."

The July price eased 0.46 percent to settle at $2,172.75 per tonne. The first trade took place at 7:36 a.m. EDT (1136 GMT).

In late March, a court ruling derailed the LME's plans to overhaul its storage rules, handing the CME a last-minute fillip just weeks before the launch.

Still, the contract is a long way off from attracting liquidity from institutional investors like hedge funds.

"If you'd asked me a year ago, I'd have said it has zero chance. Now there's an 80 percent chance it'll fail," said the veteran. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)