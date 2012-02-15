* CME to cut board members as CBOT requirement sunsets

* Departing members joined board when CME bought its rival

* Analysts say cuts are a start but may not have big impact (Adds analyst comment, company background)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Feb 15 CME Group Inc will cut two men with deep ties to the Chicago Board of Trade from its giant board of directors in May, a nominees list showed on Wednesday.

The futures exchange operator, which owns the 164-year-old Board of Trade and offers trading on assets from oil to interest rates, has the largest board at any U.S. publicly traded company.

Ten of the board's 32 current members represent the Board of Trade, beneficiaries of a deal made five years ago to grease the way for CME's acquisition of its smaller rival.

However, the CBOT's right to those seats expires in May.

The list showed the first casualties of the change will be Robert Corvino and John Pietrzak, whose terms expire this year. CME did not renominate them to the board.

A CME spokesman confirmed the board will shrink by two members but declined additional comment.

Corvino and Pietrzak could not be reached for comment.

Both men joined the board when CME bought the CBOT in 2007 and had previously served on the board of CBOT Holdings. Corvino, an independent local trader, has been a CBOT member since 1984.

SWOLLEN BOARD

CME has been expected to start trimming the size of its board.

Shareholders have long complained the size of the board is cumbersome and unwieldy, but CME maintains it has not held the company back.

Analysts said removing two members will be a small change that may not have an immediate impact on the board's efficiency. Still, the cuts are "a move in the right direction," Sandler O'Neill analyst Rich Repetto said.

"CME will probably continue to improve on that number in the coming years," he said.

After the upcoming cuts, the board will still be bigger than that of any other financial company, according to executive search firm Spencer Stuart.

CME's swollen board is rooted in history.

CME added 10 directorships when it bought CBOT in 2007 to represent CBOT members' interests and appease those worried about losing control.

In 2008, it added three more to represent the New York Mercantile Exchange, which it acquired that year. Two of those seats have since been retired.

BM&F Bovespa, the Brazilian exchange, controls one additional seat.

Shareholders will vote for directors at CME's annual meeting on May 23.

Those who were nominated to keep their positions include political heavyweight Daniel Glickman, a former U.S. secretary of agriculture; 15-year CME board veteran James Oliff; and BM&F Bovespa CEO Edemir Pinto.

CME shares edged up 0.2 percent to close at $290.64 on Wednesday. (Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)