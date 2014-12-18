CHICAGO Dec 17 CME Group Inc, the
world's largest futures market operator, on Wednesday took
emergency action to adjust trading limits for feeder cattle
futures after prices plunged for five days in a row.
A CME Group committee "determined that an emergency exists
and that emergency action is warranted" after futures sank by
their daily trading limits for five consecutive days, the
Chicago-based company said in a notice.
The slide "may have a severe, adverse effect upon the
functioning of the exchange" and jeopardize the integrity of
trading in feeder and live cattle futures, the notice said.
The daily price limit for feeder cattle futures will climb
to $4.50 per hundredweight from $3.00 per hundredweight
effective on Thursday.
Starting on Friday, the limits will be able to expand by 150
percent to $6.75 per hundredweight on any business day if one of
the first two contract months settles at the daily limit on the
previous trading day, according to CME, which owns the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange and other markets.
Daily price limits for live cattle futures will remain
unchanged at $3.00 per hundredweight. Starting on Friday, the
limits will be able to expand by 150 percent to $4.50 per
hundredweight if one of the first two contract months settles at
the limit on the previous trading day.
"This change to daily price limits is necessary to ensure
continued price discovery and risk transfer for CME Group
customers," the exchange operator said in a statement.
CME will "continue to closely monitor these markets and
communicate directly with our customers should additional action
be required," the statement said.
A limit-down move in Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder
cattle futures on Wednesday was led by a recent plunge in cash
feeder cattle prices, traders said.
Prior to late last month, feedyards actively bought young
calves, or cash feeder cattle, which have been in short supply
after years of drought shrunk the U.S. herd to a 63-year low.
However, futures prices sank as slumping returns for
slaughter-ready cattle made it less profitable for feedlots to
bring in calves, traders and analysts said.
