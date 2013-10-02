CHICAGO Oct 2 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange
on Wednesday said it would temporarily suspend calculation and
distribution of the exchange's lean hog and feeder cattle
indexes due to a lack of relevant market data during the partial
U.S. government shutdown.
"We will continue to monitor the situation as it relates to
any potential changes to the settlement procedures for the
October 2013 livestock futures and options contracts and provide
updates accordingly," the exchange said in a statement.
Both indexes are a barometer of cash prices compiled by the
U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service
and are used to set the cash settlement prices for lean hog and
feeder cattle futures.
The CME lean hog index lags cash prices by two days. CME
October hogs will expire from trading on Oct. 14, with
its final settlement price on Oct. 16.
October feeder cattle is slated for expiration on Oct.
31. It has a seven-day index leading into the final settlement,
which is calculated the day after October contract expires.