SAN DIEGO Jan 29 CME Group Inc, the
world's largest futures market operator, is considering
implementing circuit breakers in its cattle markets after
complaints about extreme volatility.
The circuit breakers could be triggered when prices decline
sharply, "so people don't get into panic-type selling on the way
down," Executive Chairman Terry Duffy told a meeting of the
National Cattlemen's Beef Association in California on Friday.
The trade group told Duffy in a letter this month that price
swings were hurting producers' ability to use CME's futures
contracts to offset the risk of raising cattle.
Duffy said high-frequency trading accounts for 10 percent of
the volume in CME's cattle markets and 50 percent of the
exchange operator's overall average daily volume.
