PRAGUE Jan 23 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises' (CME) operating income before depreciation and amortisation likely rose around 60 percent in 2011, Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu was quoted as saying on Monday.

CME posted OIBDA of $107.3 million in 2010.

In an interview with daily newspaper Hospodarske Noviny, Sarbu also said he also expected the advertising market in the Czech Republic, CME's largest market, would grow this year.

(Reporting by Robert Mueller)