PRAGUE, Sept 16 Central European Media Enterprises (CME), which is battling a downturn in TV advertising markets, said it will pay its two new co-chief executives base annual salary of $800,000 each, totalling a bit less than that of the man they replace.

On Sunday, CME named Christoph Mainusch, who most recently worked as a consultant for Turner Broadcasting International, and Michael Del Nin, senior vice president of international and corporate strategy at Time Warner since 2008, as co-bosses.

Both executives can earn a bonus of $200,000 for 2013 and up to 100 percent of their annual salary after that, the central European broadcaster, 49.9 percent owned by Time Warner, said in a filing on Monday.

They are also entitled to a grant in 2013 and 2014 of restricted stock, which is not fully transferable until certain conditions have been met.

Del Nin and Mainusch replace Adrian Sarbu, who resigned in August.

Sarbu had signed a new contract with CME in April that gave him a $1.8 million annual salary plus bonuses.

CME, founded by billionaire Ronald Lauder, has struggled with falling television ad income in its six central and eastern European markets since the 2008 global financial crisis and is also coping with a high debt load.

Lauder described the appointments as a "dynamic combination of Michael overseeing corporate matters, allowing Christoph to focus primarily on operations."

The company in July halved its guidance for 2013 core profit to $50 million-$70 million after first-half results.