WASHINGTON May 3 CME Group Inc has not yet requested permission from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to extend trading hours, forcing the exchange to delay its planned increase to 22 hours, the CFTC said on Thursday.

The CFTC needs at least 10 business days to review such CME's plan, which CME announced it would implement on May 14.

(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Marguerita Choy)