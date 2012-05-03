BRIEF-Brixton Metals announces brokered financing of $4 mln led by Gravitas Securities
WASHINGTON May 3 CME Group Inc has not yet requested permission from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to extend trading hours, forcing the exchange to delay its planned increase to 22 hours, the CFTC said on Thursday.
The CFTC needs at least 10 business days to review such CME's plan, which CME announced it would implement on May 14.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Offering to consist of sale of 3.75 million rockhaven common shares at a price of $0.18 per share for total proceeds of $675,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in connection with acquisition, company paid $2.3 million for 100 pct of capital stock of comfort foods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: