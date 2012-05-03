(Refiles to change headline, add WASHINGTON to dateline)
* CME to start 22-hour grains trading on May 21
* Exchange delays start 2 days after announcing longer hours
* US regulators had not been notified of change
* KCBT, MGEX also plan to expand trading hours
By Alexandra Alper and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, May 3 CME Group said
on Thursday it will expand grain trading hours one week later
than expected, a move that gives rival IntercontinentalExchange
Inc a head start in implementing nearly around-the-clock
trading.
CME pushed back the start of longer trading for its Chicago
Board of Trade contracts until May 21 after the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said it had not received a required
10-day notification for the change.
It was a snafu for the massive exchange operator, which
announced its original plans for longer hours on Tuesday as it
attempted to fend off a challenge from upstart ICE.
Atlanta-based ICE said last month it would challenge CME's
iron grip on grains markets by listing look-alike wheat, corn
and soy contracts on May 14 -- on a 22-hour basis.
"It seemed like they were kind of rushing to get that
announcement out there," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Matt Heinz said
about CME.
Under the new hours, electronic trading for CBOT grains
contracts is set to run continuously from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Central time the next day, Monday to Friday. The change applies
to corn, soybean, wheat, soybean meal, soybean oil, oats, rough
rice and ethanol contracts.
Most other major commodity exchanges, including the CME's
New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), have already shifted to
near 24-hour trading cycles as China's rise has spurred demand
from Asia, while hedge funds and high-frequency traders have
clamored for greater access.
"It seems like everybody else in the world trades nearly 24
hours," Citigroup analyst Terry Reilly said.
EXTRA TIME
Denizens of the CBOT trading floor -- which will continue to
trade during the same open outcry hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:15
p.m. Central Time (CDT/1430-1615 GMT) -- had resisted the move
toward around-the-clock trading.
They said it will give a leg-up to large, speculative
traders off the floor who have deep pockets and advanced
computer systems to rapidly place orders.
The delay in implementing the longer hours "gives us an
extra week of preparation," said Reilly, who supports the
change.
Yet, other traders felt little comfort from the extra week.
They remained worried that large traders will gain an unfair
advantage from markets being open for the first time when the
U.S. Department of Agriculture issues key crop data.
"I think it's a bad mistake," said Jim Gerlach, president of
Indiana-based A/C Trading, about the extended hours.
OTHER EXCHANGES JOIN
Until now, CME had abided by the long-standing desire among
many industry veterans to keep the market shut during the early
morning hours, giving traders time to consider often complex
USDA reports.
U.S. agriculture officials are studying whether they should
change the timing of crop reports in response to the impending
22-hour trading days, said Hubert Hamer, chairman of USDA's
Agricultural Statistics Board.
The drive toward longer hours is seen to be aimed at the
market's newer entrants, such as hedge funds, who are anxious
for more trading opportunities.
The Kansas City Board of Trade and Minneapolis Grain
Exchange, which trade U.S. wheat futures, said they would join
CME in expanding their trading hours to 22 hours a day on May
21. The exchanges use the same electronic platform as CBOT grain
contracts.
ICE Futures Canada also is meeting with traders and brokers
to assess whether to change the exchange's trading hours,
President and Chief Operating Officer Brad Vannan said on
Thursday.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy, Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)