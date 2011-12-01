SHANGHAI Dec 1 CME Group Inc,
operator of the world's leading energy, grains and precious
metals markets, is in talks with China's securities regulator to
enter the mainland's financial derivatives market, the official
China Daily reported on Thursday.
CME President Phupinder Gill told the newspaper that the
group was in talks with the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) about starting a pilot overseas futures
trading business that would allow some futures companies from
China to buy and sell futures on the Chicago-based international
exchange.
CME Group operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the
Chicago Board of Trade, and the New York Mercantile Exchange.
"Everything is going well so far, and that will be a
milestone for CME's global expansion process," Gill was quoted
as telling the paper.
China closed offshore futures trading 17 years ago because
of heavy speculative trade, but Gill was hoping that would
change, the report said.
"During the last decade I have seen China's derivatives
markets successfully shake off early challenges. The domestic
regulatory institutions and exchanges have improved risk
management capacity a lot, which has reached world class," he
was quoted as saying in the report.
Gill said China's exchanges in Dalian, Shanghai and
Zhengzhou were "very well-managed" and that China's growth had
fuelled the global economy over the past few years.
The firm was also planning to launch a clearing house in
Asia and increase the number of employees in the region, the
China Daily said.
In October, CME Group said about a fifth of its business
came from outside North America, and that it aimed to boost that
figure, not through acquisitions, but by expanding sales of
existing products.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)