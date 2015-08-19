CHICAGO Aug 19 CME Group Inc plans to reduce by 70 percent the minimum contribution that clearing members in the interest rate swaps market must make to a guaranty fund because of increased trading, the exchange operator said on Wednesday.

Starting on Aug. 31, the minimum contribution to CME's interest rate swap, or IRS, guaranty fund will drop to $15 million from $50 million, according to a notice sent to customers and posted on the company's website.

"The growth of IRS clearing activity at CME Clearing and corresponding growth of the IRS Guaranty Fund ensures robust financial safeguards for IRS products and thereby allows CME to implement the change," the notice said.

Reducing the minimum contribution will not affect the overall size of the fund, CME said. Instead, it will encourage more firms to apply for IRS clearing membership, providing "additional liquidity to the default management process," according to the notice.

Rate swaps, in which parties exchange the cash flows from different types of bonds, are an integral part of the fixed-income market, amounting to $381 trillion in notional value. Investors and dealers use swaps as another way to bet for or against bonds as well as to hedge their portfolios.

Due to their importance, regulators required dealers and investors by 2014 to book their interest rate swaps with clearinghouses or centralized counterparties like those operated by the CME and its larger rival LCH.Clearnet.

CME, the world's largest futures exchange operator, owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade, New York Mercantile Exchange and other markets.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Christian Plumb)