BRIEF-Aveda Transportation and Energy Services announces filing of final prospectus for previously announced public offering
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 The CME Group said on Thursday it would launch two new over the counter thermal coal swap futures contracts that will start trading on Sept. 12.
The two contracts, China coal swap futures and Coal Newcastle FOB, will each have a lot size of 1,000 tonnes. Both will be financially settled, CME said in statement.Editing by Clarence Fernandez (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comments, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors showed an insatiable demand for fixed income during the latest week, handing over the most cash in about seven months to managers of U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds gathered $7.5 billion during the week through Feb. 8, marking the sixth straight week of inflows and their strongest sales result since the week that e
* Talend reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results