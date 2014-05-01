BRIEF-Verizon and CBS Corp announce multiyear content carriage agreement
* Verizon and CBS Corporation announce multiyear content carriage agreement
LONDON May 1 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange operator, plans to launch a cocoa futures contract this year, sources said on Thursday.
The exchange held a meeting in London on Wednesday with representatives from the cocoa industry including traders, brokers and chocolate makers to discuss its plans, sources who attended the meeting said.
CME declined to comment. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The North West Company Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and an increase in the quarterly dividend