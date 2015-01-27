LONDON Jan 27 The world's largest futures
market operator, CME Group Inc. has launched six
European natural gas cleared futures contracts which will be
listed on its CME Europe exchange from February 2.
The contracts are all financially settled and include a
British NBP natural gas daily future, Dutch TTF gas daily
future, German NCG and Gaspool gas daily futures, Italian PSV
gas calendar month future and a calendar month future spread of
Italian PSV and Dutch TTF gas, the firm said in a statement.
The group said natural gas is an important part of Europe's
energy supply chain and used across various industrial sectors.
CME Group already offers four physically delivered and eight
financially settled natural gas contracts on CME Europe which
began trading last week.
On Monday, European energy exchange EEX said it will launch
exchange trading of Spanish, Swiss and Nordic power futures on
Feb. 16.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)