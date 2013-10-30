PRAGUE Oct 30 Broadcaster CME expects TV advertising revenues in the Czech Republic for the whole of 2013 to be significantly below those of 2012, it said in a regulatory filing.

Advertising revenues in Slovakia may continue to decline during the fall season, it added.

The owner of television stations in central and eastern Europe also said it expected a significant improvement in TV ad revenues in the Czech Republic next year compared to 2013, but it did not expect to get back to 2012 levels.