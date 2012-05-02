* CME says aims for net debt reduction below 5x OIBDA
* Plan follows deal with Time Warner on loan, shares
* Sees chance of ad decline, happy with analysts' OIBDA
outlook
* CME shares down 3.4 pct on the Nasdaq, up 5 pct in Prague
PRAGUE, May 2 Broadcaster Central European Media
Enterprises (CME) said on Wednesday it
would use a cash injection from shareholder Time Warner
to cut its debt, freeing it up to cope with struggling
advertising markets.
The company, which runs TV stations in six central and
eastern European markets, said it aimed to cut its net debt
burden to below five times operating income before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), from seven times.
Speaking for the first time since it announced a loan and
share deal with its largest single shareholder on Monday, CME
officials said the deal with Time Warner will improve its debt
profile, maintain liquidity and position the company for growth.
CME, which released first-quarter results ahead of schedule
on Monday, said it was comfortable with analysts' forecasts for
OIBDA of $175 million to $180 million, up from $167 million in
2011.
Time Warner, which bought into the company in 2009, will
loan CME up to $300 million to help it purchase senior notes due
in 2013, 2014 and 2016 in a tender offer expiring on May 25.
As part of the deal, the U.S. media company will buy around
9.5 million shares for $7.51 per share, which will boost its
holding in CME to 40 percent from 34 percent. CME founder Ronald
Lauder will buy another 2 million shares.
DECISIVE ACTION
"The evolution of our markets since year-end required a
quick and decisive action," CME Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu
said on an analysts' conference call on Wednesday.
Central Europe's advertising markets are struggling to build
momentum in economies that are again in or flirting with
recession due to the euro zone debt crisis and slack consumer
demand after years of government austerity.
Stagnant economies in the region may lead to a slight
decline in TV ad spending this year, CME said.
Time Warner has an option to raise its stake up to 49.9
percent via purchase of additional shares to pay for any amount
of the loan that remains outstanding after 180 days. Vice versa,
CME also has an option to sell the additional stock to Time
Warner to pay for the loan.
The company said it intended to conduct public and private
equity offerings, which could go toward repaying the Time Warner
loan.
Shares lost 3.4 percent on the Nasdaq on Wednesday after a
12 percent gain on Tuesday. In Prague, shares were up 5
percent following a market holiday on Tuesday.
CME had net debt of $1.19 billion at the end of 2011. Next
year $130 million of senior debt is coming due, followed by
$238 million in 2014.
CME aims for positive free cash flow this year. It swung to
negative $40.2 million in the first quarter, due to an advanced
collection plan used a year ago that was not repeated.
Revenue in the first quarter fell 3.1 percent year-on-year
to $167.4 million, and the company's operating loss widened to
$10.4 million from $7.7 million.
Its net loss narrowed in the quarter to $13.4 million.
