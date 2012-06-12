PRAGUE, June 12 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) accepted to buy back a principal amount of 60.5 million euros worth of floating rate senior notes due 2014 in a tender offer but rejected repurchase offers for 2016 notes, it said on Tuesday.

The tenders are part of a financing deal from shareholder Time Warner agreed last month to cut CME's debt load. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)