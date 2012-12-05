CHICAGO Dec 5 CME Group Inc, the
biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, on Wednesday joined
a number of companies moving 2013 dividend payouts to this month
to shield shareholders from expected tax increases.
CME's board of directors approved a plan to pay the
company's annual variable dividend this month, instead of next
year as earlier planned.
"Because of uncertainty regarding future taxation of
dividends, CME Group's board of directors has accelerated the
timing of this dividend - which would have been paid in
first-quarter 2013 - into the fourth quarter of 2012 in order to
maximize the after-tax value to its shareholders," CME said in a
statement.
The exchange operator declared an annual variable dividend
of $1.30 per share payable on Dec. 28 to shareholders of record
on Dec, 17. It paid its first annual variable dividend in March
2012, in the amount of $0.60 per share.
CME also will pay a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per
share on Dec. 26 to shareholders of record on Dec. 10. 2012.