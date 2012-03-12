CHICAGO, March 12 CME Group's departing
CEO Craig Donohue said on Monday that his exit was not linked to
the collapse of brokerage MF Global, which has rattled
confidence in the futures industry and dealt a blow to the
exchange operator's trading volume.
"MF Global doesn't factor in at all to my thinking," Donohue
said on a conference call explaining his plan to step down at
the end of the year.
"I've been working my way toward this for quite some time."
CME announced Donohue will leave his post when his current
contract expires at the end of the year and be replaced by CME
President Phupinder Gill.
